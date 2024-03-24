Matt Painter blasts one narrative surrounding Zach Edey

Purdue coach Matt Painter went off on one criticism that some have levied against star center Zach Edey.

Painter was asked by a reporter how he would respond to those, including some that cover the sport, who have suggested Edey’s dominance is largely because of his size advantage. The Purdue coach did not hold back in a pretty fantastic rant.

Matt Painter has a few words for the people that only think Zach Edey is only good at basketball because he is tall😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/I5YTEeSuH2 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 24, 2024

“They just shouldn’t cover basketball,” Painter said bluntly. “You go to school, you learn things, but we all don’t like every single class we’re in, right? You’ve got to be able to deal with certain things that are difficult. I just think everybody should take a test on their knowledge of what they’re doing. I think all coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing. I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching. I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz or a test. Anybody that tweets, if they say something so moronic as that, then they should have to have a probationary status where they can’t tweet for three months.

“I think it will help society. Just knock out the fools so they don’t have to meet at the local Walmart and say things that don’t make any sense.”

Yes, there are certain advantages to Edey’s size that cannot be overcome by some others. At 7’4″, he is one of the tallest players in college basketball. He is also very skilled. Nobody averages 24.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game if they are not.

Edey put up 23 points and corralled 14 rebounds in Sunday’s 106-67 win over Utah State. The doubters probably will not be silenced unless he wins a national title, but they are getting fewer and fewer with each passing round.