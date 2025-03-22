McNeese student manager Amir Khan debuts new custom outfit

Business is very good for McNeese student manager and viral sensation Amir “Aura” Khan.

Khan was in the spotlight again Saturday for McNeese State’s second-round game against the Purdue Boilermakers, and he had very much upped his game from the first round. As is tradition, he led the team out of the locker room, boom box and all, for the start of the game. This time, however, he did so while wearing his own gold-colored custom jumpsuit, which featured his nickname emblazoned across the back.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the jumpsuit was delivered to him custom-made by Under Armour, whose company representatives flew into Providence, R.I. on Friday night. Norlander added that Khan has 12 NIL deals in total worth “well into the six figures.”

Taking care of Khan has become its own side business at McNeese. During the game, Evan Washburn of CBS reported that Khan has his own three-person security detail due to all the attention he is getting. In addition, the school has assigned one of coach Will Wade’s staff members to help handle Khan’s NIL deals.

That staff member is Reed Vial, who CBS playfully titled “Special Assistant to Amir” on the network’s graphic.

Khan was already a viral sensation before the start of the NCAA Tournament, but his fame reached new heights during and after McNeese’s upset win over Clemson in the tournament’s opening round. The school’s cheerleaders even wore socks with Khan’s face on them, a move they repeated for Saturday’s game.

The man they call “Aura” is believed to be the first student manager to land his own NIL deal. March is turning out to be very lucrative for him.