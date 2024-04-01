NC State basketball star DJ Burns drawing interest from NFL teams?

DJ Burns has been one of the stars of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and there is increasing buzz that the NC State big man could go pro in a different sport.

Burns led 11-seed NC State to yet another upset win on Sunday, this time over 4-seed Duke. The latest victory secured a spot for the Wolfpack in the Final Four. Burns had 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting and put on an absolute clinic in the low post with his footwork.

That footwork has apparently grabbed the attention of NFL talent evaluators. Peter Schrager of FOX Sports said Monday that he has spoken with multiple scouts and executives about the possibility of Burns playing offensive tackle in the NFL. There is legitimate interest.

Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours.He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4. pic.twitter.com/zxyufktHeC — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 1, 2024

Longtime NFL scout and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy has heard the same and said the NFL interest in Burns is “a real thing.”

Got texts from a GM, Ass't GM, and college director within an hour of posting this on Friday night. NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing. https://t.co/lqk77d0Kx1 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 1, 2024

Burns is listed at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds. He would probably need to put on some muscle in order to hold his own in the trenches, but he already possesses several skills that NFL scouts look for in an offensive lineman. He has tremendous footwork and deceiving quickness in addition to great size.

If Burns did end up in the NFL, he would not be the first player with an almost exclusive basketball background to make that transition. Two of the most famous examples are Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham, who played basketball in college before becoming star tight ends in the NFL. Gates did not play any football in college, while Graham played a season of football as a graduate student at Miami.

For now, Burns is focused on trying to lead NC State to a national championship. He might be seen as a better pro football prospect than basketball prospect, but Burns has caught the attention of at least one NBA superstar.