McNeese cheerleaders went viral during NCAA Tournament for awesome reason

The McNeese State cheerleading squad went viral during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, and there is no way you will ever guess why.

McNeese cheerleaders all wore socks that had student manager Amir Khan’s face plastered all over them. Khan, who is known around the McNeese basketball team as “Aura,” is a viral sensation who has already stolen the show during March Madness.

CBS showed the cheerleaders’ socks during the broadcast of McNeese’s game against Clemson.

The @McNeeseMBB cheerleaders have on socks with Amir Khan's face on them.



AURA. pic.twitter.com/McdwQVuCXg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2025

Khan is the only student manager in the country who has managed to secure NIL money. He has endorsement deals with Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies. He is known for carrying a boom box and leading the Cowboys out onto the court, which he did once again on Thursday (video here).

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is just barely underway, and Khan has managed to make himself one of its biggest storylines. McNeese cheerleaders were happy to help “Aura” become even more popular.