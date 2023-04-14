Memphis commit arrested for 5 felony counts of assault with a firearm

One of the top high school basketball prospects has been arrested on five felony counts of assault with a firearm.

NBC San Diego reported Friday that Mikey Williams had been arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on Thursday. He was released on $50,000 bail just after midnight on Friday.

Williams, a consensus 5-star recruit who has committed to Memphis, is accused of having a role in a shooting.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office released a statement. They say a shooting took place prior to midnight on March 27 in Jamul.

“There was a verbal argument about guests in the house being asked to leave. Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired. The car was hit, but no one was hurt,” the statement says.

An investigation commenced the following day after a police report was filed at the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station. Authorities served a search warrant at the home where the incident took place, and Williams was arrested.

Williams, 18, committed to Memphis in November.

The 6-foot-3 guard played for San Ysidro as a freshman and senior. He played for Lake Norman Christian School in North Carolina as a sophomore and junior.

Williams’ Instagram page was deactivated in the early hours on Friday.