Michigan reveals Juwan Howard underwent heart procedure

Juwan Howard is in recovery this week after undergoing a heart procedure.

Michigan announced Friday that their head basketball coach Howard had a successful procedure on his heart performed at the University of Michigan Health Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center. The procedure was a scheduled one to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve.

The release adds that Howard is expected to fully recover in six-to-12 weeks and could return to the program within four-to-six weeks. Associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as Michigan’s interim coach during Howard’s recovery. You can read Michigan’s full statement here.

The 50-year-old Howard is about to enter his fifth season as Michigan’s head coach. He has an overall record of 79-48 (.622), leading the team to two Sweet 16 berths and a Big Ten regular season title. Prior to his coaching career, Howard played 19 NBA seasons as a power forward, making an All-Star team in 1996 with the then-Washington Bullets and winning back-to-back NBA titles on the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. Howard was also a member of Michigan’s famous “Fab Five” during his college days.

As for the Wolverines, their program has taken some hits this offseason. They are scheduled to tip off their regular season on Nov. 7, and it sounds like Howard should be recovered in time for that one.