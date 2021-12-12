Mike Brey takes swipe at Kentucky after Notre Dame’s upset win

Mike Brey could not help but gloat a little bit after his team upset Kentucky on Saturday.

Notre Dame earned their biggest win of the season by defeating the No. 10-ranked Wildcats by the final of 66-62. After the victory, the Fighting Irish head coach Brey got in a swipe at Kentucky.

Brey said that his team was probably a bit weathered given the schedule that they had already played.

“Why didn’t we schedule like Kentucky?” joked Brey, per Lee K. Howard of WKYT-TV in Kentucky.

Notre Dame entered play on Saturday with a 4-4 record on the year. Their four losses came at the hands of St. Mary’s, Texas A&M, Illinois, and Boston College. Meanwhile, Kentucky came into Saturday’s contest riding a seven-game winning streak. But some questions had been raised about the quality of the opposition they faced (Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary’s, Ohio, Albany, North Florida, Central Michigan, and Southern).

Brey still has a losing record against Kentucky (4-6) since he took over as Notre Dame coach back in 2000. But regardless, Brey has come a long way from looking for opponents on social media to now taking shots at other schools over their schedules.

