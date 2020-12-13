Nate Oats apologizes to Coach K for criticism

Nate Oats on Saturday apologized publicly to Mike Krzyzewski for criticizing the legendary Duke coach.

After Duke lost to Illinois at home on Tuesday, Coach K questioned playing during a pandemic. Duke later announced that they wouldn’t play any more non-conference games.

Oats, who is in his second season as Alabama’s head coach, threw some shade at Coach K, saying he wouldn’t say that if Duke hadn’t lost two non-conference games.

On Saturday, Oats walked it back.

“I want to publicly apologize to Coach K for what I said. … I actually felt terrible about it after the press conference. I reached out to him. He was gracious enough to return my call. I have the utmost respect for him as a coach,” Oats said.

Oats made his remarks after Alabama lost at home 64-56 to Clemson to fall to 3-2. Oats says he learned from his remark.

“It was unnecessary. It was wrong. I apologized to him. We had a good talk. I understand now a lot better where he’s coming from. What’s best for one program might not be best for another. I learned lessons from it.”

Maybe Oats made his remarks impetuously and once he started seeing how many headlines he made, he felt the need to make peace.

Photo: SneakinDeacon/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0