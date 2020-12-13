 Skip to main content
Nate Oats apologizes to Coach K for criticism

December 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Nate Oats

Nate Oats on Saturday apologized publicly to Mike Krzyzewski for criticizing the legendary Duke coach.

After Duke lost to Illinois at home on Tuesday, Coach K questioned playing during a pandemic. Duke later announced that they wouldn’t play any more non-conference games.

Oats, who is in his second season as Alabama’s head coach, threw some shade at Coach K, saying he wouldn’t say that if Duke hadn’t lost two non-conference games.

On Saturday, Oats walked it back.

“I want to publicly apologize to Coach K for what I said. … I actually felt terrible about it after the press conference. I reached out to him. He was gracious enough to return my call. I have the utmost respect for him as a coach,” Oats said.

Oats made his remarks after Alabama lost at home 64-56 to Clemson to fall to 3-2. Oats says he learned from his remark.

“It was unnecessary. It was wrong. I apologized to him. We had a good talk. I understand now a lot better where he’s coming from. What’s best for one program might not be best for another. I learned lessons from it.”

Maybe Oats made his remarks impetuously and once he started seeing how many headlines he made, he felt the need to make peace.

Photo: SneakinDeacon/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

