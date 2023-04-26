NBA player’s brother decides on his transfer destination

Puff Johnson has officially decided where he will be taking his talents to.

The North Carolina transfer Johnson announced to social media Wednesday that he is transferring to Penn State. Johnson, a native of Pennsylvania, had entered the portal after spending the last three seasons with the Tar Heels.

Johnson, who is the younger brother of Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson, was part of the UNC team that went to the NCAA championship game in 2022 (and had an interesting viral moment during the game). But he only averaged 3.1 points in 11.4 minutes per game over his Tar Heels career and will now be hoping for a bigger role with the Nittany Lions.

Johnson’s ex-UNC teammate Caleb Love also recently made his transfer decision. Love will be playing for another school in the Big Ten next year.