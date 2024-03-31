 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 31, 2024

NCAA acknowledges major blunder with court layout during women’s tournament

March 31, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

An official measures the court at the NCAA women's tournament

A shocking blunder was discovered prior to tip-off of the Elite Eight game between NC State and Texas at the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The NC State-Texas game was the fifth to be played at the NCAA Tournament Portland Regional. As the two teams were warming up at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, it was discovered that the three-point lines were not the same distance on either side of the court. The mistake was visible to the naked eye, and NCAA officials measured and confirmed it.

Prior to the game, the NCAA said in a statement that NC State coach Wes Moore and Texas coach Vic Schaefer were made aware of the discrepancy and opted to leave it as is. The issue will be corrected prior to Monday’s game.

“The NCAA was notified today that the three-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distance,” the NCAA said. “The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game. The court will be corrected before tomorrow’s game in Portland.”

The NCAA women’s three-point line is supposed to be 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. It is unclear if one side of the court was too long or the other side was too short. Either way, it is amazing that it took five games for someone to notice.

ESPN reported during the broadcast that teams shot 3% better from the three-point line on the shorter end during the previous four games. You could probably make the argument that the team using the short three-point line in the second half has an advantage. There was no overtime in the first four Portland games, however, so each team spent equal time shooting at both sides of the court.

Article Tags

NCAA Tournament 2024
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus