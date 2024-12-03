New Mexico basketball player accused of punching teammate on plane

An ugly situation appears to have unfolded with the New Mexico Lobos.

KOB 4 in Albuquerque reported on Monday that University of New Mexico officials are investigating an alleged incident that took place between two of their men’s basketball players. The family of a Lobos walk-on claims that he was punched by a scholarship teammate during the team’s recent trip to Palm Springs, Calif. for the Acrisure Classic.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place on the team’s flight to Palm Springs. An argument arose over where the walk-on player was sitting on the plane, the family says, leading to the scholarship player punching him. The family also says that the scholarship player later punched the walk-on player again at the team hotel on the same day.

Additionally, the family claims that the walk-on player was wearing a sling at the time due to a previous shoulder injury and was punched in his injured shoulder by the scholarship player. Thus, the walk-on needed treatment at an Albuquerque hospital upon the team’s return from Palm Springs, the family says.

In a statement to KOB 4, university officials confirmed that they were investigating the alleged incident but declined to identify either player.

“The University of New Mexico takes the safety and well-being of all our students very seriously,” the statement read in part. “We are aware of an alleged incident involving members of our men’s basketball team and are carefully reviewing and assessing all of the facts. We are following all the appropriate protocols and procedures in addressing this situation and are committed to addressing any misconduct appropriately.”

Led by head coach Richard Pitino (who has been in charge since 2021), the Lobos are first in the Mountain West this season at 6-2. They played in the four-team Acrisure Classic over the Thanksgiving holiday, losing to Arizona State during the semifinal round on Thanksgiving Day but defeating USC in the third-place game on Black Friday.

The alleged incident between the New Mexico teammates marks the second such intrasquad skirmish in college basketball this season. Just last month, Auburn University players also had a physical altercation on a team flight, causing their plane to be rerouted.