The ‘One Shining Moment’ coronavirus edition video is pretty funny

At a time when we could probably all use a little comic relief, the latest “One Shining Moment” video could be the perfect way to lift your spirits.

Let us preface this by saying we don’t underestimate the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in any way. The pandemic needs to be taken very seriously, which is why all major sports have canceled or postponed play until further notice. That includes the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which was called off on Thursday. However, digital creator @HeavensFX felt that there’s no reason we can’t have a “One Shining Moment” video even though there will be no tourney heroes or cinderella stories.

Again, we’re not downplaying the coronavirus outbreak, but laughter can be a good medicine.

This week has been truly surreal in the sports world and beyond, and that includes some of the things you saw in the video. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, and the NBA suspended its season not long after that. Gobert has faced criticism for the way he mocked the coronavirus situation prior to testing positive, and his teammates are reportedly frustrated with him over it. Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg also had a health scare during a game, but fortunately he had not contracted coronavirus.

Putting sports on hiatus is an unprecedented — albeit necessary — move. Hopefully things return to normal in fairly short order, because that would mean the coronavirus outbreak is under control.