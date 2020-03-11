pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Fred Hoiberg released from hospital with cold, not quarantined

March 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Fred Hoiberg sick

There is some positive news about the status of Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Hoiberg felt ill on Wednesday but still coached Nebraska in its Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana. He left the game and went to the hospital after feeling sick and looking miserable during the second half. Considering news emerged about Rudy Gobert testing positive for Coronavirus came out around the same time, there was tremendous concern that Hoiberg might have the same virus.

However, Hoiberg’s son Jack shared on Snapchat that Fred has been released from the hospital and is not being quarantined. Jack further says that Fred was cleared to coach in the game.

Nebraska’s statement says Hoiberg was diagnosed with a cold.

Nebraska fell to 7-25 after the 89-64 loss.


