Oregon State trolls Tennessee with Monopoly post after upset win

Oregon State trolled Tennessee with a Monopoly-themed Twitter post after their upset win in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

The Beavers dominated the Vols 70-56 for a win in their first-round game. The victory marked Oregon State’s first in the NCAA Tournament since 1982.

OSU flexed on Twitter afterwards, calling themselves the new owners of Tennessee Ave. in the Monopoly game.

Those orange properties were always something to be desired, and much better than the purples. Oregon State should toss some houses up there, maybe even hotels.

The Beavers will face Oklahoma State in the second round of the Big Dance. They have some momentum going especially after winning the Pac-12 Tournament first.