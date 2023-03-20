 Skip to main content
Rick Pitino makes decision on head coaching future

March 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Rick Pitino motions with his hand

Iona College men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino on the sidelines during their game between Iona College and Morgan State at Iona College in New Rochelle, Dec. 8, 2020. Photo Credit: MARK VERGARI/THE JOURNAL NEWS

Rick Pitino is heading back to the big time.

Pitino has agreed to become the new head coach at St. John’s, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Pete Thamel reported Monday that Pitino will get a six-year contract from the university, and is informing his Iona players of his decision today.

Pitino’s return to coaching at this level is quite remarkable. He was fired by Louisville in 2017 as a result of multiple scandals, and his college career looked finished at that point. He spent three years coaching in Greece, but then Iona took a chance on him and were rewarded with a 64-22 record over three seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

The 70-year-old apparently gave thought to staying at Iona, but the chance to return to the Big East at this stage of his career had to be too much to pass up. The Red Storm have made the NCAA Tournament just once since 2015, losing in the First Four in 2019.

