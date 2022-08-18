Sportsbook favors different Pac-12 school to land Bronny James

Bronny James’ recruitment has a been a topic of conversation this week.

On Tuesday, On3 drew attention after saying that Oregon is favored to land a commitment from James, who is the oldest son of LeBron James. LeBron responded on Twitter and tried to downplay things.

In addition to Oregon, On3 said Ohio State and USC are in the running to land Bronny.

But SportsBetting.ag feels differently. The online oddsmaker has released odds on which school will land Bronny. They have UCLA favored, followed closely by Oregon. They have Ohio State much further down the list.

Here are the odds:

UCLA +100

Oregon +125

North Carolina +400

USC +600

Michigan State +750

Duke +800

Kentucky +1000

Kansas +1200

Ohio State +1400

Michigan +1800

SportsBetting.ag seems to think that staying in Los Angeles will be Bronny’s top priority. They have USC as the fourth favorite to land James.

Bronny is entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in the Los Angeles area. The 6-foot-3 guard is viewed as a 4-star recruit.