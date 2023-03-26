 Skip to main content
Stan Van Gundy has funny complaint about food commercials

March 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Stan Van Gundy on the sideline

Jan 30, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy during the second half of the Boston Celtics 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Van Gundy has provided excellent analysis throughout the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but some of his best commentary came after a food promo during Saturday night’s game between UConn and Gonzaga.

Coming out of a commercial break with about 14 minutes left in the second half, CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan read an advertisement for Wendy’s. When Harlan finished, Van Gundy went on a rant about how he has a huge issue with food commercials in the second half. Why? Because Stan is too hungry at that point and doesn’t want to listen to it.

That is exactly what the ads are supposed to do, of course. Van Gundy probably left the game and went straight to Wendy’s.

Van Gundy has been a great addition to CBS’ NCAA Tournament coverage. You could tell by his reaction during one huge first-round upset that he is really enjoying himself. If those food reads were all moved to the first half, he would apparently be having an even better time.

