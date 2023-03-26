Stan Van Gundy has funny complaint about food commercials

Stan Van Gundy has provided excellent analysis throughout the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but some of his best commentary came after a food promo during Saturday night’s game between UConn and Gonzaga.

Coming out of a commercial break with about 14 minutes left in the second half, CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan read an advertisement for Wendy’s. When Harlan finished, Van Gundy went on a rant about how he has a huge issue with food commercials in the second half. Why? Because Stan is too hungry at that point and doesn’t want to listen to it.

*Kevin Harlan reads a Wendy's promo* "Okay, look, I have had this problem, Kevin, for a long time with games. I do not like food commercials in the second half! We've been here for a couple of hours; I start to get hungry. I want those in the first half."- Stan Van Gundy pic.twitter.com/TpuHQfm1yY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 26, 2023

That is exactly what the ads are supposed to do, of course. Van Gundy probably left the game and went straight to Wendy’s.

Van Gundy has been a great addition to CBS’ NCAA Tournament coverage. You could tell by his reaction during one huge first-round upset that he is really enjoying himself. If those food reads were all moved to the first half, he would apparently be having an even better time.