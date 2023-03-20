 Skip to main content
Awesome video of Kevin Harlan calling thrilling Furman upset goes viral

March 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Harlan wearing a headset

May 10, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan during game four of the second round of the NBA playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Harlan was definitely feeling the madness of March during Furman’s dramatic upset of Virginia in the Round of 64.

The veteran sportscaster Harlan was on the call for last Thursday’s game when Virginia guard Kihei Clark, his team nursing a 67-65 lead in the final seconds, committed an inexplicable turnover. Trying to escape a backcourt trap, Clark chucked the ball up the floor, only for it intercepted by Furman. The Paladins then got the ball to guard JP Pegues, who cashed in a game-winning three-pointer to give No. 13 seed Furman the improbable upset victory over No. 4 seed Virginia.

On Monday, CBS Sports shared the video of Harlan behind the announcer’s table calling that thrilling moment in real time. Harlan was going through all sorts of emotions after Clark’s turnover and emphatically delivered his trademark “GOOOOD!” line after Pegues connected on the ensuing three. Harlan’s broadcast partners, Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy, had some tremendous reactions as well.

Here is the video.

Even Furman’s own players couldn’t believe the mistake that Clark made. As for Harlan and his broadcast partners, their reaction to that heart-stopping finish was everything that March Madness is all about.

