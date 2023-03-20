Awesome video of Kevin Harlan calling thrilling Furman upset goes viral

Kevin Harlan was definitely feeling the madness of March during Furman’s dramatic upset of Virginia in the Round of 64.

The veteran sportscaster Harlan was on the call for last Thursday’s game when Virginia guard Kihei Clark, his team nursing a 67-65 lead in the final seconds, committed an inexplicable turnover. Trying to escape a backcourt trap, Clark chucked the ball up the floor, only for it intercepted by Furman. The Paladins then got the ball to guard JP Pegues, who cashed in a game-winning three-pointer to give No. 13 seed Furman the improbable upset victory over No. 4 seed Virginia.

On Monday, CBS Sports shared the video of Harlan behind the announcer’s table calling that thrilling moment in real time. Harlan was going through all sorts of emotions after Clark’s turnover and emphatically delivered his trademark “GOOOOD!” line after Pegues connected on the ensuing three. Harlan’s broadcast partners, Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy, had some tremendous reactions as well.

Here is the video.

“DID WE JUST SEE WHAT WE THINK WE JUST SAW?!” Kevin Harlan nearly FELL OUT OF HIS CHAIR. Dan Bonner and @realStanVG were STUNNED. The crew’s reaction to Furman’s dramatic win over Virginia was incredible. pic.twitter.com/Jym88PALq8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2023

Even Furman’s own players couldn’t believe the mistake that Clark made. As for Harlan and his broadcast partners, their reaction to that heart-stopping finish was everything that March Madness is all about.