Saturday, January 25, 2025

Tennessee burned by brutal missed calls vs. Auburn

January 25, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Auburn BasketballTennessee Basketball

Auburn's Johni Broom defending Tennessee's Felix Okpara

No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday was ever so close to upsetting No. 1 Auburn. The top-seeded Tigers may have gotten some help from a favorable whistle down the stretch.

Tennessee led Auburn 51-49 with 1:32 left in the contest at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. The Volunteers inbounded to big man Felix Okpara coming off a timeout. Tigers star Johni Broome grabbed Okpara as the Vols’ play was developing.

The contact forced Okpara to lose balance, leading the referees to penalize him for traveling. ESPN announcer Jay Bilas was in disbelief that the referees missed the foul on Broome, whom Bilas believed was initially trying to foul Okpara intentionally.

Auburn guard Miles Kelly punished Tennessee with a three-pointer a few plays later.

Tennessee senior Zakai Zeigler then missed a go-ahead three with a few seconds left. Broome grabbed the rebound appeared to travel while evading Vols defenders. But the referees let the play go as Broome threw the ball up the court to seal the victory for Auburn.

Broome led Auburn with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks off the bench in the 53-51 Tigers win.

While the final result didn’t go Tennessee’s way, the Volunteers were ever so close to knocking off the No. 1 seed on the road. A few calls may have been the difference.