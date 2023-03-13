Twitter thinks Texas A&M was punished by selection committee for 1 reason

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field released Sunday featured less controversy than last year over which teams did and did not make it. Instead, the focus for many fans was on how certain teams were seeded.

The Texas A&M Aggies were one such focus. Despite a 25-9 record and a run to the SEC Tournament final, the Aggies were given a No. 7 seed and a difficult matchup against Penn State in the Round of 64. Many questioned why Texas A&M did not receive a higher seed, though some experts were quick to point out that the Aggies played a very easy non-conference schedule and may have been punished by the selection committee for not challenging themselves more.

However, many fans had another theory. The Aggies were controversially left out of the tournament field a year ago, which prompted coach Buzz Williams to hold an intense press conference in which he questioned the credentials of committee members and the lack of transparency behind the selection process. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork backed his coach, calling the selection process “flawed” and questioning how the Aggies could have been excluded.

Some users felt the selection committee was punishing Texas A&M this year over Williams’ critical comments from a year ago. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who was critical of Williams’ comments last year, even suggested that such a scenario was possible.

Last month, Joe Lunardi told me that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee might punish Texas A&M after Buzz's comments last year. I can't help but think about that after the Aggies received a 7 seed … and were projected to be a 4 or 5 seed. https://t.co/Ud3huxTF4f — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) March 12, 2023

Buzz Williams' anti-selection committee soliloquy last March apparently cost Texas A&M two seed lines this year. — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) March 12, 2023

The Selection Committee really stuck it to Buzz Williams by (checks notes) proving him right. https://t.co/4oq9h1YcXu — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) March 13, 2023

The only explanation the committee will give for A&M's seeding is two quad 4 losses three months ago. They won't admit that Buzz Williams calling them out last year got their undergarments in a wad. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 12, 2023

Thank you Mr. Cat. Rumors flying that the committee is angry with Palpable Buzz Williams after he embarrassed them and all of their families last year. Little do they know he will just do it again this year. Why Not Us https://t.co/1kxqEIIUGw — Alex Edmondson (@alexedmondsonn) March 12, 2023

It is worth noting that selection committee members serve five-year terms, so the vast majority of last year’s committee returned to do the job again this year.

If pressed, the committee would likely point to the aforementioned non-conference schedule as the biggest reason for the Aggies landing on the No. 7 line. That would be quite unlikely to convince the doubters, though.