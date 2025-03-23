Texas makes big decision about coach Rodney Terry

The Texas Longhorns have made a big decision about head basketball coach Rodney Terry.

Texas on Sunday fired Terry as their coach. Terry had been on the job for three seasons, though only two as the non-interim head coach.

Terry originally took over as a replacement for Chris Beard during the 2022-2023 season. Texas went 22-8 under him and 29-9 overall that year. They lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Texas went 21-13 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 15, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Texas Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry speaks during the press conference before their opening round game of the NCAA tournament in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Texas went 19-16 and made the “First Four” of the NCAA Tournament, but they lost to Xavier 86-80.

Terry, 56, has served as a head coach for three different schools. He went 126-108 over seven seasons at Fresno State from 2011-2018. He then took the UTEP job but went just 37-48 over three seasons. Terry will likely be looking to catch on as an assistant coach at another prominent school.

As for Texas, they are now looking for their fourth head coach since firing Rick Barnes after the 2014-2015 season. They seemed to have found the answer in Beard until firing him, and now they will be in search of someone to deliver at the level they want.