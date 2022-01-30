Texas Tech students already camping out for Tuesday game

There are fewer hot-ticket items in Texas than the upcoming game on Tuesday between Texas Tech and Texas.

Both Texas and Texas Tech are 16-5, and they share one big thing in common: Chris Beard.

Beard is in his first season as Texas’ head coach after spending the last five seasons at Texas Tech. He helped Texas Tech reach the NCAA Tournament three times, including a championship game appearance in 2019.

Inspired partially by Beard’s success, Red Raiders fans are extremely passionate about their basketball team and looking forward to Tuesday’s game. Some students are already camping out three days in advance of the game.

#TexasTech students have started camping out for the Texas game on Tuesday night. Line is about 100 people long….72 hours before the game. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/nPndwzOUMH — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) January 30, 2022

and so it begins pic.twitter.com/E7sG5G7d51 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 30, 2022

That is dedication. Getting the tents set up days in advance of a big game? You really only see that in college basketball.

Both teams won on Saturday and have identical records, including in Big 12 play. That should only make things more exciting.