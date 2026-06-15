Tom Izzo ‘disgusted’ by Michigan State leadership changes

Tom Izzo has been a part of the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball staff since 1985, and the head coach since 1995.

However, the latest events have left Izzo “disgusted” and “ashamed.” Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz left for Clemson, and athletic director J Batt left on Monday to take the same role at Kentucky.

Following those events, Izzo did not hold back on the current state of the program and the school.

“What happened with our president is ridiculous,” Izzo said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “He said it, we know the reasons, and I’m ashamed and disgusted, hurt.”

Guskiewicz mentioned an “unsustainable situation” at Michigan State that led him to go to Clemson, and the Spartans’ head coach said that things like that might have affected the outcome.

“There’s other dominoes that get affected when things go wrong like that,” Izzo said. “I’m very upset about it, and I’m sick of it.”

Just days prior, Michigan State’s board of trustees voted in an effort to “strengthen their code of ethics,” and it’s the latest in a string of events that have forced several changes in East Lansing.

As far as Izzo’s future goes at Michigan State, he has insisted he still feels good and will coach as long as he feels he can do so, although some rocky situation at the school might not help.