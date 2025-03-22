Tom Izzo had great quote about the Pitino family

Tom Izzo has spent the past 30 seasons as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans and has been with the program for 42 years in total. Over that span, he’s developed a multitude of friendships and rivalries. He’s also seen a lot of people come and go.

Following a Friday victory over Bryant, Izzo and Michigan State now prepare to face New Mexico on Sunday night where he’ll see another familiar face: Richard Pitino, the son of Basketball Hall of Fame coach and long-time Izzo rival, Rick Pitino.

"Damn family's ruining my life here" 🤣



“They beat UCLA, they beat USC,” Izzo told reporters. “I mean those teams beat us, so. And I know Richard. And I know Rick. Damn family’s ruining my life here.”

Rick Pitino, who is the only coach to win two NCAA Championships with different programs, it a titan of the sport. He and Izzo have squared several times over the years, including a 2009 Midwest Regional Final win that sent the Spartans to the National Championship Game and a 2015 Elite Eight game in which Pitino’s team emerged the victors.

Izzo expects the same sort of coaching prowess from Richard that he’s seen from Rick over the years.

“Good coach,” Izzo said, via CBS Sports. “[Richard] Pitino’s done a hell of a job there”

If Izzo and Michigan State are able to dispose of the No. 10-ranked Lobos on Sunday night, his elusive path to a second championship may still run through the Pitino family.

Rick Pitino’s No. 2-ranked St. John’s topped Omaha in the first round and could be on a Final Four collision course with Izzo and the Spartans. Wouldn’t that be something?