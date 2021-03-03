Tom Izzo makes case for Michigan State to make NCAA Tournament

This is going to be the toughest year ever for the NCAA Tournament committee to select the field. Between odd schedules, missed games, and roster inconsistencies, choosing the at-large bids won’t be easy. But Tom Izzo believes his team deserves one.

Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans beat Indiana 64-58 on Tuesday night. Michigan State is now 14-10 and 8-10 in conference play.

Is that enough to get a spot in the Big Dance? Izzo believes so.

Izzo: "I think we're an NCAA Tournament team. Who else is going to play who we've played?" Says he thinks committee should take MSU's COVID situation into consideration — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) March 3, 2021

The Spartans have had 13 of 15 players test positive for COVID-19 since the summer. Five players tested positive in January, which put the program on hold for nearly three weeks. They lost their first three games after the hiatus, but went 6-3 thereafter.

Michigan State still has two regular season games against rival Michigan remaining. A win against the Wolverines would likely seal a tourney berth.