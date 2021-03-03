 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 2, 2021

Tom Izzo makes case for Michigan State to make NCAA Tournament

March 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Izzo

This is going to be the toughest year ever for the NCAA Tournament committee to select the field. Between odd schedules, missed games, and roster inconsistencies, choosing the at-large bids won’t be easy. But Tom Izzo believes his team deserves one.

Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans beat Indiana 64-58 on Tuesday night. Michigan State is now 14-10 and 8-10 in conference play.

Is that enough to get a spot in the Big Dance? Izzo believes so.

The Spartans have had 13 of 15 players test positive for COVID-19 since the summer. Five players tested positive in January, which put the program on hold for nearly three weeks. They lost their first three games after the hiatus, but went 6-3 thereafter.

Michigan State still has two regular season games against rival Michigan remaining. A win against the Wolverines would likely seal a tourney berth.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus