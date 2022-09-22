UCLA posts tributes to ex-big man Jalen Hill after his sudden death at 22

Former UCLA big man Jalen Hill is receiving tributes from the school after his sudden passing at the age of 22.

Hill’s family revealed this week in an Instagram post that Hill recently died after going missing while in Costa Rica. The news was also confirmed by Hill’s former high school coach Josh Giles, per the Los Angeles Times.

No other details have been released about Hill’s death.

The news prompted several tributes to Hill from UCLA as well as from his old teammates and his former coach Mick Cronin. Take a look below.

Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JOUrHjh9NU — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) September 21, 2022

The news of Jalen Hill's passing is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon. pic.twitter.com/YK69T7r91B — Mick Cronin (@CoachMickCronin) September 21, 2022

I’m not sure what to make of this.

It appears that, according to #UCLA MBB’s Jaylen Clark’s Instagram, former Bruin Jalen Hill has died.

I’m a bit numb. He was one of my favorite Bruins in the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/kRWF82UAsy — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) September 21, 2022

RIP Jalen Hill 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CgsgQsr9YI — The Den (@uclatheden) September 21, 2022

Hill played three years for the Bruins from 2018 to 2021. Prior to that, he was one of three freshmen (with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley) involved in the UCLA shoplifting scandal in China that made international news. Hill overcame it though and, after serving a suspension for the entire 2017-18 season, became an impactful player in the UCLA frontcourt.

Over his three seasons of play, Hill averaged 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game. But during the middle of the 2020-21 season, one in which UCLA went on to make the Final Four, Hill abruptly retired from basketball, citing anxiety and depression.

You can read more on Hill’s courageous battle with mental health issues and his compassionate willingness to help others facing similar problems here.