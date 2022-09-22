 Skip to main content
UCLA posts tributes to ex-big man Jalen Hill after his sudden death at 22

September 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jalen Hill reacting on the bench

Jan 11, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA forward Cody Riley (left), forward Jalen HIll (center) and center Ikenna Okwarabizie watch from the bench during an NCAA basketball game against the Utah Utes at Pauley Pavilion. Riley and Hill are suspended for the 2017-18 for shoplifting in China. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former UCLA big man Jalen Hill is receiving tributes from the school after his sudden passing at the age of 22.

Hill’s family revealed this week in an Instagram post that Hill recently died after going missing while in Costa Rica. The news was also confirmed by Hill’s former high school coach Josh Giles, per the Los Angeles Times.

No other details have been released about Hill’s death.

The news prompted several tributes to Hill from UCLA as well as from his old teammates and his former coach Mick Cronin. Take a look below.

Hill played three years for the Bruins from 2018 to 2021. Prior to that, he was one of three freshmen (with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley) involved in the UCLA shoplifting scandal in China that made international news. Hill overcame it though and, after serving a suspension for the entire 2017-18 season, became an impactful player in the UCLA frontcourt.

Over his three seasons of play, Hill averaged 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game. But during the middle of the 2020-21 season, one in which UCLA went on to make the Final Four, Hill abruptly retired from basketball, citing anxiety and depression.

You can read more on Hill’s courageous battle with mental health issues and his compassionate willingness to help others facing similar problems here.

