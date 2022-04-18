USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles shot multiple times at party

Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after a fight broke out at a house party. All four were hospitalized with what were described as survivable gunshot wounds, though one woman was listed in serious condition.

Gayles underwent two emergency surgeries. While no details about the injuries were made available, Gordon reports that the 18-year-old was not shot in the head or torso.

Gayles is a senior at Spring Valley High School and a McDonald’s All-American. The 5-foot-9 point guard committed to USC last August.

Gayles father, Dwight, took to social media to ask for prayers for his daughter. He said he holds himself responsible for the incident.

I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas. I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all💔🙏🏾 true warrior pic.twitter.com/NxtSFc5Wyv — D.Gayles (@DGayles3) April 17, 2022

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb addressed the incident in a statement to ESPN.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” Gottlieb said. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

Gayles is the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN’s rankings. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game this season.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Sunday evening. Police said the investigation is ongoing.