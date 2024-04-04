USC hires notable coach to replace Andy Enfield

USC may have lost Andy Enfield to Southern Methodist University (SMU), but they are hiring a more than suitable replacement.

USC is hiring Eric Musselman to be their new head coach. Musselman had served as Arkansas’ head coach for the last five seasons.

OFFICIAL: The Muss Bus is rolling into USC!@EricPMusselman is our new head coach!! pic.twitter.com/vG2i63b2du — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) April 4, 2024

Musselman had interviewed with USC on Wednesday, and the two sides have since signed a deal to make him their new head coach.

Musselman had a largely successful tenure at Arkansas. He took the program to consecutive Elite Eights and won over 20 games four out of his five seasons in Fayetteville. He helped the Razorbacks return to similar levels of success they had under the likes of Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson.

The Trojans are hoping that the 59-year-old Musselman will be able to continue the success Enfield had, and perhaps exceed those levels.