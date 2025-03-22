Vanderbilt guard pulls savage move after team loses

One Vanderbilt Commodores player said peace out the moment his school’s season came to an end.

Vanderbilt guard Karris Bilal announced on Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. He made his announcement minutes after Vandy lost 59-56 to Saint Mary’s in their first round game of the NCAA Tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vanderbilt guard Karris Bilal plans on entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @RivalsPortal.



The true freshman from Georgia didn't appear in any games this season. https://t.co/WVtlCsOpzW pic.twitter.com/Ob4mbGfu49 — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 21, 2025

Bilal did not play in any games or travel with Vandy this season and only practiced with them, but he’s still on the team’s roster, so it doesn’t look great when a player’s first move after a loss is to announce a transfer.

Bilal was considered the No. 20 point guard in the country by On3 and was in his first year with Vanderbilt. The Commodores were 8-10 in the SEC this season and went 20-13 overall. They completed their first season under new coach Mark Byington, who had taken over for Jerry Stackhouse. It was Stackhouse’s staff that recruited Bilal to the school.