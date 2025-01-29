Brawl breaks out in the stands during VCU-Saint Louis game

An intense brawl broke out Tuesday during a men’s college basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis.

The incident happened as Saint Louis led VCU 69-63 with just over a minute left at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The CBS broadcast showed two fans grabbing at one another while sprawled out on the arena seats.

The tussle was just one of multiple fights that broke out behind the VCU bench. Players moved to the middle of the court as security personnel tried to defuse the situation.

The game was delayed for several minutes as the rowdy fans were escorted out of the venue. Saint Louis held on for a 78-69 win. There’s no word yet on any potential arrests.

The contest held significant implications for the Atlantic 10 Conference standings. Saint Louis entered the game third in conference play with a 5-2 record. VCU had a 6-1 record, tied with George Mason for the top spot in the A-10. The Billikens’ win put them in a tie with VCU for second.

VCU had an ugly offensive showing against Saint Louis. The Rams shot just 32.8% from the field and 16.1% from three-point range in the loss.

