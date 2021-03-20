 Skip to main content
Hilarious video of BYU getting COVID tests goes viral

March 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

BYU testing

All of those who are involved in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis are receiving daily tests for COVID-19. The daily testing does not seem like much fun, but BYU is making the most of it.

The official Twitter account of BYU basketball shared an awesome video on Thursday night that showed Cougars players heading in for their coronavirus tests. The players all headed in for their tests pregame intro style, with an announcer and all.

Check out the video:

That was awesome.

BYU also had Jesse Wade get stuck in an elevator:

No team is having more fun at the NCAA Tournament than BYU. They will play their first-round game against UCLA on Saturday.

