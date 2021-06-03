Video: Coach K had intense entrance at his retirement press conference

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski met with the media on Thursday to confirm that he will retire after the upcoming season, and let’s just say he was not quiet about it.

Coach K entered his press conference with Cascada’s “Everytime We Touch” blaring over the PA system at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He even did a little dance before he sat down to deliver the news and take questions. Check it out:

Coach K entered his press conference in true Cameron Crazie fashion @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/2nNCWU9V9L — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 3, 2021

Those who are familiar with Duke games know the song selection was not random. The Cameron Crazies have been getting hyped to that song before games for years, as you can see in the video below:

It’s clear that the 2021-22 season is going to be the Coach K retirement tour. Krzyzewski has already received nice tributes from some of his biggest rivals, and that is sure to continue over the next several months.