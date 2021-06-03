 Skip to main content
John Calipari sends classy note about Coach K

June 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

John Calipari

John Calipari sent a classy note on Wednesday in response to Mike Krzyzewski’s announcement.

Coach K announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down as Duke’s head coach after the season. Jon Scheyer has been approved as his replacement.

Coach K is 74 and has been coaching at Duke since 1980. He is an institution and has built the Blue Devils into a powerhouse program.

For over the last 30 years or so, Calipari and Coach K have competed against each other as coaches of elite programs. Calipari recognized that and sent a gracious note in which he thanked Coach K for raising the sport of college basketball and level of competition.

That was a great note (with the exception of the grammatical error on “he” instead of “him” on the second-to-last sentence).

Calipari is 62 and first became a college head coach at UMass in 1988. He has been going strong in college hoops since 2000. It probably will be another decade or so before he joins Coach K and Roy Williams in retirement.

