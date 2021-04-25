Video shows how fast Terrence Clarke was going on fatal car crash

A video released this week shows just how fast Terrence Clarke was traveling during his fatal car crash on Thursday.

Clarke was leaving a workout with former Kentucky teammate BJ Boston on Thursday in the Los Angeles area. Police said Clarke was driving 80 mph in a 45-mph zone going southbound on Winnetka Ave. Clarke ran a red light at the intersection of Winnetka and Nordhoff St., hit a car making a left turn, and slammed into a pole and wall.

Terrence Clarke 19Yo, NBA draft prospect & former University of Kentucky guard, has been killed in car crash in Los Angeles yesterday , pic.twitter.com/Ko9yMvIH9X — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) April 23, 2021

Clarke was taken to Northridge Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was just 19. Boston reportedly was traveling in a car behind Clarke.

Not only was Clarke traveling at a reckless speed, but he also was not wearing his seatbelt.

Clarke had just completed his freshman season at Kentucky, where he played eight games. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.6 minutes per game. Clarke had just signed with an agent the day before the crash and was preparing for the NBA Draft.