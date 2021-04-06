Video: Jared Butler shows off Steph Curry range on deep 3-pointer

Jared Butler showed off some serious range in the championship game on Monday night against Gonzaga.

Baylor got off to a hot start against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament championship game. They continued that into the second half, where Butler made consecutive 3-pointers almost immediately.

On the second of two straight three-pointers he made, Butler launched and drained one from way beyond the 3-point line. He looked just like Steph Curry.

Jared Butler cashed this 3 from the parking lot pic.twitter.com/2AXLsrdP39 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021

Butler was 6/10 shooting with a team-high 18 points at that point in the game. Baylor was able to maintain their double-digit lead for most of the second half as well.

The game opened up with Baylor on fire and dominating Gonzaga. The Bears made it tough for the Bulldogs to get back in the game by keeping up its hot shooting.