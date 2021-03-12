Video: Juwan Howard ejected from Michigan-Maryland game

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was ejected from his team’s Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland on Friday.

The ejection came after Howard got into it with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during a TV timeout in the second half. Howard was unhappy about something that transpired just before the timeout, and he appeared to shout at his own players as they were coming off the court. He and Turgeon then became extremely animated with one another and needed to be separated near the scorer’s table.

Here’s a video that shows some of what happened:

Here is the full sequence that led to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard being ejected during the last media timeout. pic.twitter.com/iN5H6ea6bc — Wes Brown (@W_Brown21) March 12, 2021

Big Ten Network sideline reporter Rick Pizzo said during the broadcast that Howard seemed to be pointing to his head and urging his own players to “use your head,” according to Tyler J. Davis of the Detroit Free Press. That’s when something was said to Howard from the Maryland bench, and he clearly took exception to it.

Turgeon was assessed a technical foul and Howard was ejected.

Michigan, the No. 4-ranked team in the country, won the game 79-66 and advanced to the semifinal of the tournament.

The ejection was Howard’s first as the head coach at Michigan, though he has been known to become animated on the sideline. He had a heated confrontation with a player during a timeout earlier this season. You can see the video of that exchange here.