Video: Luka Garza has emotional exit from final game at Iowa

Luka Garza saw his collegiate career come to a disappointing end on Monday when No. 2 seed Iowa was upset by No. 7 seed Oregon, and the big man was understandably emotional after the loss.

Garza had an outstanding game with 36 points on 14-of-20 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. The Hawkeyes were dominated for most of the game and lost 95-80. The 6-foot-11 center embraced Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey and appeared to fight back tears as he walked off the floor with less than a minute remaining.

Garza was a four-star recruit who went on to become one of the best players in the country. He could very well wind up winning the Naismith Player of the Year trophy, though there is a lot of disagreement over his NBA prospects.

Earlier this month, Garza had an awesome reaction when he learned that Iowa will be retiring his No. 55 jersey. You can see the video here.