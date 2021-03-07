Video: Luka Garza had awesome reaction to Iowa number retirement

Luka Garza will receive the honor of having his number retired at Iowa, and it was easy to tell how much the honor meant to him.

Garza was honored as part of Iowa’s Senior Day after the team’s win over Wisconsin on Sunday. The star forward was already emotional as he was being announced, and got even more teary-eyed after he was surprised with the reveal that his No. 55 will be retired at the end of the season.

All the feels @LukaG_55's No. 55 will forever hang in the rafters for @IowaHoops (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/OdGYkuDDdq — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2021

Garza was a four-star recruit, but few could have envisioned the dominant player he’d become at the college level. He is averaging 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season for Iowa, and has already been named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year trophy.

There can’t be much debate about Garza’s place in Iowa history. He has rewritten the record books and holds the school’s all-time scoring mark. The only question now is how far he can take them in the NCAA Tournament.

Photo: Alexander Jonesi/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0