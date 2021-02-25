 Skip to main content
Video: Roy Williams has hilarious response to UNC’s loss to Marquette

February 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Roy Williams had a funny response to North Carolina’s loss to Marquette on Wednesday night.

North Carolina and Marquette only scheduled Wednesday’s game four days ago. The Tar Heels have had numerous cancellations over the last month-plus of the season due to COVID-19, so they tried to get in an extra game. But Marquette came into Chapel Hill and beat them 83-70.

After the loss, Williams was asked what he would tell Tar Heels fans questioning the game being scheduled given the defeat. Williams had a great response.

“We can’t operate in hindsight … if you had told we were going to lose, hel- yeah, we wouldn’t have played the game,” Williams joked. “Carolina fans, they’re not that dumb. If they are, I’ve got no answer for them.”

He’s right. What else can you say? Of course they didn’t intend to lose. This has been tough for Williams, who also had to answer questions last year after a bad home loss too.

