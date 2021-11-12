Video: UC Riverside upsets Arizona State on amazing buzzer-beater
UC Riverside upset Arizona State on Thursday night on one incredible buzzer-beater.
The Sun Devils were leading the Highlanders 65-63 with 1.7 seconds left. UCR was taking the ball out from under their basket and had the length of the court to go for a close shot at the basket.
They ended up heaving a shot from nearly 3/4 court … and making it:
LDKSJFKL;SAJFKL;SJAFKL;JFKL;AJFL;KAJFL;KSAJFL;KAJFL;KSAJF;LKAJFL;KSAJF;LKAJFL;KAJF;LKAJF;LKAJ;ALJFKL;JF pic.twitter.com/zZJ2TQ53le
— UCR Men's Basketball (@UCRMBB) November 12, 2021
Unbelievable! That was J.P. Moorman II who made the shot.
Moorman had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win. He was also 4-for-8 on three-pointers, with none more impressive than that one.
Here is another look at the play, only this has a great angle that shows the fan reactions:
UC Riverside with a stunning half-court buzzer beater to win it 66-65. Absolutely insane final shot. pic.twitter.com/NjIGQdpxEZ
— PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) November 12, 2021