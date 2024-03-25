 Skip to main content
West Virginia picks their long-term replacement for Bob Huggins

March 24, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Bob Huggins with a sad face

Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia has finally landed on their head coach of the future.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Sunday that West Virginia is hiring Darian DeVries to be their next head basketball coach. DeVries is reportedly getting a five-year deal from the Mountaineers.

The 48-year-old DeVries had raised his profile significantly as head coach at Drake University for the last six seasons. He led the mid-major program to a 150-55 (.732) overall record, two back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles, and three total NCAA Tournament appearances.

As for West Virginia, they went a dismal 9-23 this season (dead last in the Big 12) after hiring their former director of basketball operations Josh Eilert to serve as their interim coach. DeVries will now step in as the official long-term replacement for Bob Huggins, who was ousted last June after a DUI arrest (though the circumstances surrounding Huggins’ exit were disputed).

