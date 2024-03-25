West Virginia picks their long-term replacement for Bob Huggins

West Virginia has finally landed on their head coach of the future.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Sunday that West Virginia is hiring Darian DeVries to be their next head basketball coach. DeVries is reportedly getting a five-year deal from the Mountaineers.

The 48-year-old DeVries had raised his profile significantly as head coach at Drake University for the last six seasons. He led the mid-major program to a 150-55 (.732) overall record, two back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles, and three total NCAA Tournament appearances.

As for West Virginia, they went a dismal 9-23 this season (dead last in the Big 12) after hiring their former director of basketball operations Josh Eilert to serve as their interim coach. DeVries will now step in as the official long-term replacement for Bob Huggins, who was ousted last June after a DUI arrest (though the circumstances surrounding Huggins’ exit were disputed).