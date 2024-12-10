2024 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed

The four finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy have been revealed.

On Monday, the Heisman Trophy’s official X account announced the full list of finalists: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami QB Cam Ward.

Hunter is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. The Colorado two-way star was productive on both sides of the field this season. As a receiver, Hunter tallied 92 catches for 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns through 12 games played. As a defensive back, Hunter recorded 32 combined tackles, 4 interceptions, and 11 passes broken up. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would surely go on a rant for the ages if Hunter does not win the award.

Jeanty is widely considered Hunter’s stiffest competition. In 13 games this season, the Boise State running back produced some historic numbers. Jeanty’s 29 rushing touchdowns tied for sixth all-time, while his 2,497 rushing yard total ranked fourth. He finished just 132 rushing yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ college football record. Jeanty would likely have a stranglehold on the Heisman during most other seasons.

Miami QB Cam Ward led college football in passing touchdowns (36) and was second in passing yards (4,123). Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel had 28 passing touchdowns and 3,558 passing yards as the signal-caller for the nation’s lone undefeated team.

While all four Heisman Trophy finalists are deserving candidates, one other player not invited to New York may arguably be this year’s biggest Heisman snub.