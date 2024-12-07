Fans all said the same thing about Cam Skattebo

Cam Skattebo had an incredible first half against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, and his play had fans all saying the same thing.

Skattebo had rushed 10 times for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns and had his Arizona State Sun Devils up 24-10 over Iowa State at the half. 90 of Skattebo’s yards had come after contact.

Those watching Skattebo couldn’t believe how good he was, and they were all left saying that he should be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

I don’t know how you can watch this ASU game and not have Cam Skattebo at minimum top 3 in the Heisman vote

pic.twitter.com/QG3bqzHxzT — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) December 7, 2024

Heisman voters shouldn’t vote until after conference championship games end. They need to see performances like this! Cam Skattebo could (should?) be earning himself a trip to NYC. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 7, 2024

There literally isn’t a better running back in college football than Cam Skattebo. The only pick for the Heisman Trophy.#HEISM4N pic.twitter.com/SpCV8WDYz6 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 7, 2024

He won’t win it, but boy does Cam Skattebo deserve to be a Heisman Trophy Finalist.

pic.twitter.com/lUDI26e2aD — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 7, 2024

Skattebo himself seemed to be on the same page as the fans. He struck the Heisman Trophy pose after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

📸 Strike a Heism4n pose Cam Skattebo (@camskattebo5) rushes for ASU’s second TD, and hits the Heisman pose for the celly. Q2 7:18: ASU 17 || ISU 10@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/XWJl8j6Rqd — Gabriella Chernoff (@gabbyjchernoff) December 7, 2024

Skattebo entered the game with 1,398 rushing yards on 247 carries with 17 touchdowns. He also had 35 catches for 468 yards and 2 TDs. Those are’t Ashton Jeanty numbers, but they’re still pretty darn good. And the way Skattebo earns his yards through his physical style really captivates the fans.