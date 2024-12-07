 Skip to main content
Fans all said the same thing about Cam Skattebo

December 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cam Skattebo ready to eat

Cam Skattebo had an incredible first half against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, and his play had fans all saying the same thing.

Skattebo had rushed 10 times for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns and had his Arizona State Sun Devils up 24-10 over Iowa State at the half. 90 of Skattebo’s yards had come after contact.

Those watching Skattebo couldn’t believe how good he was, and they were all left saying that he should be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Skattebo himself seemed to be on the same page as the fans. He struck the Heisman Trophy pose after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

Skattebo entered the game with 1,398 rushing yards on 247 carries with 17 touchdowns. He also had 35 catches for 468 yards and 2 TDs. Those are’t Ashton Jeanty numbers, but they’re still pretty darn good. And the way Skattebo earns his yards through his physical style really captivates the fans.

Cam Skattebo
