Deion Sanders flips 5-star recruit to Colorado

5-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain on Thursday announced his commitment, and he has flipped schools to go play for Deion Sanders.

McClain has committed to play at Colorado. McClain, who is from Lakeland, Fla., shocked many in October when he committed to Miami. However, he did not sign with the Hurricanes on signing day. His mother said they had a “false alarm” and would not be signing that day.

It was believed at the time that McClain put his decision on hold because of a recruiting push from Sanders. That proved to be the case.

In his announcement video with 247 Sports’ Carl Reed, McClain said that he was choosing to play for the Buffs.

Breaking News: Cormani McClain announces he has committed to The University Of Colorado to play for Coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/TxzWKgJivS — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) January 20, 2023

McClain said the opportunity to play under a great former cornerback in Sanders factored heavily into his decision.

EXCLUSIVE: 5 ⭐️ CB Cormani McClain joins @CoachReedLive after his commitment to discuss why he chose Colorado and Deion Sanders 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sSq6YQdRpE — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 20, 2023

This is the second year in a row that Sanders successfully flipped the top cornerback recruit. Last year, Deion flipped Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State. Now Sanders has flipped McClain from Miami to Colorado.