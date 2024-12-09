5-star QB leaving Ohio State for transfer portal

For the second straight year, Ohio State is losing a 5-star quarterback to the transfer portal.

Last year, the Buckeyes pushed Kyle McCord out to make room for Will Howard. This year, it’s former 5-star recruit Devin Brown leaving.

Brown announced the news in a post on his X profile. What’s notable is that Brown says he will remain with the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff. That’s big because some players who transfer do so before the end of the postseason, which puts their current team in a bad spot. Brown will not be doing that.

Brown is a junior from Arizona. He has gone 26/47 for 325 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception during his Buckeyes career. He also has one career rushing touchdown.

Brown announcing plans to leave after the season could be big news for Julian Sayin. Sayin was a 5-star quarterback as well and initially began his career at Alabama. However, he transferred to Ohio State and could be the next man up for 2025.

The Buckeyes still have a lot of business left this year. Ohio State is 10-2 and earned the No. 8 seed in the College Football Playoff. They will host Tennessee in the first round of the CFP on Dec. 21.