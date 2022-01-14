ACC appears to have good reason for blocking CFP expansion

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with the media on Friday and outlined why he and his conference are blocking College Football Playoff expansion for now.

The current system has been in place since 2014 and features four teams squaring off in a single-elimination playoff. There has been talk for years about expanding the field to more teams, with many favoring a 12-team playoff.

The ACC acknowledges that the Playoff will likely expand at some point, but for now, Phillips is blocking expansion.

His reasoning is that he wants to hold things up in order to draw attention to some other areas he feels need fixing.

Some of the issues Phillips wants the NCAA to address include: opt outs, transfers, the recruiting calendar, in-season coaching movement, tampering and the new name, image and likeness matter.

By blocking CFP expansion for now and setting a roadblock, Phillips is hoping to force college football to address these other areas first.

Additionally, all reports say that although Phillips is the loudest in blocking the expansion, he’s not alone. The Big Ten and Pac-12 reportedly are blocking it for now as well.

The College Football Playoff will eventually expand, just not yet.