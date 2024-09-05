Akron coach shares bold comment about Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes spent a lot of money beefing up their 2024 football team, and apparently the results are showing.

Ohio State destroyed Akron 52-6 in the opener for both teams on Saturday. Following the game, Akron coach Joe Moorhead reflected upon the Buckeyes and spoke extremely highly of them. He said they were a national championship-caliber team.

“Having coached against a 2019 LSU team and taking my son for a recruiting visit to Michigan last year, I know what a team who can play for a national championship looks like. Ohio State is a team that can play for a national championship,” Moorhead said of the Buckeyes.

Moorhead was the head coach at Mississippi State from 2018-2019 prior to the late Mike Leach’s arrival. The 2019 LSU team he coached against went 15-0 and had Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, among other stars.

If you are a Buckeyes fan, you have to like what you’re hearing. Comments like this will only raise the expectations for the program, which is looking to bounce back after losing three years in a row to Michigan.

Ohio State faces Western Michigan on Saturday and then will take on Marshall on Sept. 21 before beginning their conference slate the following week against Michigan State.