Alabama DL Byron Young trolls Ed Orgeron over sideline meltdown

Alabama rolled up 55 points on LSU in a dominant 55-17 win at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and there may have been something giving the Crimson Tide even more motivation.

Mac Jones went 20/28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns, while Najee Harris rushed for 145 and three touchdowns for the Tide. The 55 points marked the most Alabama has ever scored against LSU.

This year Alabama has an explosive offense, while LSU’s defense is weak. But more than that, a tweet from Byron Young hinted at some extra motivation.

Young, a sophomore defensive lineman, trolled Ed Orgeron on Twitter after the game. He posted a comment about a sideline meltdown the LSU coach had that said, “Roll tide what?”

What’s the story there? You may recall Orgeron hollered that exact phrase in a leaked locker room video after the Tigers’ win over Alabama last year. Some even put the catchphrase on a T-shirt.

Young obviously saw the video and was happy to get revenge a year later.