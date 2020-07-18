Report: ‘Strong possibility’ Alabama will face BYU in first game of season

Alabama is looking for a new opponent for their first game of the 2020 college football season, and they could end up facing BYU, according to a report.

Bama was originally scheduled to face USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 5, but that was scuttled when the Pac-12 announced they would not be playing any non-conference games this year. That was bad news for BYU too, which had games against three Pac-12 schools — Utah, Arizona State and Stanford.

BYU’s game against Utah was scheduled for Sept. 5, which means both schools now have the same open date.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz reported on Saturday that “there’s a strong possibility” that Alabama and BYU will play in their first game.

BYU is an independent, which has them in a tough spot as some conferences eliminate non-conference games. BYU also lost scheduled games against Minnesota and Michigan State after the Big Ten announced it would go conference-only. The Cougars could be looking at playing other independent schools to fill out their schedule.