Alabama CB announces transfer news in great post

Alabama cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe announced some transfer news in a great post on social media Tuesday.

Mbakwe on Monday night had announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. But things changed quickly.

On Tuesday, Mbakwe posted a meme on his Instagram Story. The meme was a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character from “The Wolf of Wall Street” declaring he was not leaving his company despite previously reaching an agreement with the SEC.

The meme photo is typically posted when someone is making a surprising declaration that they are staying somewhere.

Jaylen Mbakwe on Instagram pic.twitter.com/2uxuygBE1C — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) December 17, 2024

Mbakwe was a five-star cornerback recruit who played as a freshman for the Crimson Tide this season. He saw action in seven games and made 15 tackles with an interception. He also returned two punts.

Mbakwe may have utilized the portal to leverage a better NIL deal out of Alabama. He even deleted his post from Monday in which he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

“This was not an easy decision, but I believe it’s the best step for my personal and professional development and the future I’m working towards for myself and my family,” Mbakwe wrote in his initial post.

“Enough said much love my ‘Bama family business decision.”

Alabama fans probably don’t enjoy being put through the roller coaster of emotions from Mbakwe, but they’re probably pleased the cornerback isn’t going anywhere.

Alabama went 9-3 this season and failed to make the College Football Playoff. They are set to face Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 31. The Crimson Tide will enter the game against the 7-5 Wolverines as a big favorite, though who knows how motivated either side will be for the game.